Don 3 to War 2, rush of sequels on Prime Video in 2024-25; see full list here

Stree 2 to War 2, many sequels will be hitting Prime Video in 2024 and 2025

Bollywood is about to line up a series of sequels in theatres. Recently Amazon Prime Video organised a grand event in Mumbai, where the OTT platform has announced about 70 upcoming web series and films. These also include sequels of some superhit films. Let's take a look at the sequels releasing on Prime Video in 2024 and 2025.

Singham Again

Prime Video had announced Singham Again in its list of upcoming films. This film, being made under the direction of Rohit Shetty, will be released on the occasion of Diwali in 2024. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff will be seen in Singham Again. This is the third installment of the Singham franchise.

Stree 2

The name of Stree 2 is also included in the list of Prime Video releases. This film starring Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, and Varun Dhawan can be released by the end of this year.

Don 3

After Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, now Ranveer Singh will take forward the superhit franchise of Don. Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani will take this film into a new era. Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, may be released in 2025.

War 2

The shooting of Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 is going on in full swing. This time South actor Junior NTR will also be seen playing the villain in the film. War 2 is being directed by Wake Up Sid and Brahmastra famed filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee. The film may be released on the occasion of Republic Day in the year 2025.

Animal Park

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal Park is the much-awaited sequel of 2023's superhit film Animal. The makers have already promised a double blast regarding the sequel. However, the wait for Animal Park will have to be a little longer, as the film may release by the end of 2025.

Housefull 5

The multi-starrer film Housefull 5 has been announced recently. Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh will once again be seen in lead roles in the film. Housefull 5 will be released in theaters on June 6, 2025.

