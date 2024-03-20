Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman to perform at IPL 2024 opening ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : X Akshay Kumar among others will perform at IPL 2024 opening ceremony

The 17th season of IPL will start on March 22. The first match of this season will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. But before that, a grand opening ceremony will be organised, where many big stars of Bollywood will perform and inaugurate this new season of the Indian Premier League. BCCI is leaving no stone unturned to deliver a spectacular opening show. The official X page of IPL has given an official confirmation of the artists that will be performing at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony.

If we talk about actors then Bade Miyan Chote Miyan duo Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar will be performing at the opening ceremony. On the other hand, Oscar award-winning composer AR Rahman and National Award-winning singer Sonu Nigam will also be adding entertainment at the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony. IPL's X page shared a poster confirming these names. "The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine at the #TATAIPL 2024 Opening Ceremony! Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of cricket and entertainment ft. a stellar lineup!" read their caption.

Watch the poster here:

When and where will we be able to watch the opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony of IPL 2024 will start at 6.30 pm on March 22. The opening ceremony will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Besides, live streaming will also be done on the Jio Cinema app and its website. It is significant to note that Women's Premier League 2024 ended with RCB winning its maiden title on March 17.

The first match is between CSK vs RCB

The first match of IPL 2024 will be played between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The teams with the biggest fanbases will lock horns at the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League 2024.

