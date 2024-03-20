Bhaiyya Ji teaser out, Manoj Bajpayee teases South action with Gangs of Wasseypur vibes | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TEASER SNAPSHOT Manoj Bajpayee shared the taser of his next release Bhaiyya Ji on social media

Manoj Bajpayee is in the news these days about his next film Bhaiyya Ji. The actor had recently shared the first look of Bhaiyya Ji. Bajpayee could be spotted in a dhoti-kurta in the poster and bloodshed was visible in the background. And today Manoj Bajpayee took to his Instagram profile to share the teaser of Bhaiyya Ji. In the teaser, the Family Man actor can be seen in a fierce look.

Bhaiyya Ji is Manoj Tiwari's 100th film

Manoj Bajpayee appeared in many films like 'The Family Man', 'Satya', and 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and won the hearts of the audience with his strong acting. The three-time National award-winning actor has played powerful roles for the last 30 years. Now once again, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in action avatar. His 100th film, titled Bhaiyya Ji was announced last week. Manoj is going to start his new innings as a producer through this film. The teaser of the film has also been released, which has created a stir on social media as soon as it came.

Watch the teaser here:

How is the teaser of Bhaiyya Ji?

Manoj is seen in a very ferocious look in the teaser of Bhaiyya Ji. At the beginning of the teaser, Manoj Bajpayee is seen lying unconscious, and a crowd is seen surrounding him. As soon as one of these men goes to attack Manoj, he immediately gets up and sits down. But as soon as Manoj wakes up, the crowd starts running away out of fear and there is chaos all around. After this, Manoj can be heard saying - 'Now there will be no request, there will be massacre.' This clearly shows that the actor is going to be seen in an action avatar in Bhaiyya Ji. People are liking this teaser of this film.

About the movie

Let us tell you that Vinod Bhonushali and Samiksha Shaila Oswal are producing this movie. The film is directed by Apoorva Singh Karki. Before this, he had produced Manoj's brilliant movie only Ek Banda Kafi Hai. Bhaiyya Ji will be released on May 24th 2024.

Also Read: Ilaiyaraaja's biopic approved, Kamal Hasaan to present Dhanush starrer on big screen | See First Look