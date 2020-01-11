Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 1: Deepika Padukone’s film shines with good opening numbers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapaak shines at the box office with good opening numbers

Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 1: Deepika Padukone, who has returned to the big screen after two years, has proved her acting mettle once again with her film Chhapaak. The film highlights the daily struggles of an acid-attack survivor and how their lives come to a stop when something so cruel happens to them. Like always, Deepika has outshone everyone with her stellar performance which is the reason that the film has garnered a good number on its opening day. According to Box Office India, Chhapaak’s box office collection on Day 1 is Rs 4.75 crore.

Considering the controversies related to Chhapaak (that popped when Deepika joined JUN’s public meeting on Tuesday this week), the film has done well at the box office. Just three days before the release of the film, makers witnessed a roadblock when #BoycottChhapaak took over the internet. Nonetheless, there was another army of fans who supported Deepika Padukone and encouraged others to support her by watching the film. Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also lent out his support for the actress for standing with JNU students and appealed to his fans to shower love on Chhapaak.

#Chhapaak is a film that hits you & yet uplifts! Kudos @meghnagulzar @atikachohan for bringing so many complex themes into one narrative. @deepikapadukone is STELLAR & @masseysahib never fails to impress. Thank u @foxstarhindi @roo_cha for throwing ur weight behind this story! ♥️ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 10, 2020

Chhapaak is based on the life of a real-life acid-attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal. While Deepika plays Malti in the film, the support in her life is played by actor Vikrant Massey (Amol). Directed by Raazi fame Meghna Gulzar, the film is said to have brought out the best in not just the actors by the director as well. (Read Chhapaak review: Deepika Padukone shines in this celebration of the unflinching resolve of a woman)

There is no denying that the first weekend is very crucial for the film as it will determine its journey at the box office. It is expected that holidays, Saturday and Sunday, will bring in double digits easily. However, the film is facing competition from Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which has a bigger mass appeal than Chhapaak.

Chhapaak Trailer:

