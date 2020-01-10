Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akhilesh Yadav organises screening of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak for SP workers in Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party (SP) workers will watch Meghna Gulzar's Chhapak , starring Deepika Padukone, at a multiplex in Lucknow on Friday while the Congress has put up posters supporting the film.. The move is aimed at expressing support to Deepika Padukone, who has been in the eye of storm after she visited the protesting students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday and came on the target of right wing activists.

A senior SP leader said: "We are also watching the film because our president Akhilesh Yadav has always been concerned about the problems of acid attack survivors. He, as chief minister, had set up the Sheroes Hangout cafe in Lucknow for acid attack survivors." The Samajwadi Party had booked the entire hall for a show of "Chhapak" which tells the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Samajwadi Party: On the directive of party President Akhilesh Yadav ji, today party will organize a screening of the movie #Chhapaak for its workers. A cinema hall in Lucknow has been booked for this. pic.twitter.com/Tux2F1GfsZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2020

It is not yet known if Akhilesh Yadav will also watch the film along with party leaders and workers. Meanwhile, Congress leader Shailendra Tiwari has put up posters supporting the film and urging people to watch it. This comes in the wake of a section of right wing leaders calling for a boycott of the film.

On the other hand, after Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry has also declared to make Deepika’s Chhapaak tax free in the Union Territory. As the film hit the theaters today, Deepika Padukone visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The actress took blessings for her film. Not just because the character starts a conversation about an important topic, the film is special for Deepika as it is her first film as a producer.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it also stars Vikrant Massey in important role.

