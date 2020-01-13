Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath in Ranveer Singh starrer '83 looks impressive , see latest poster

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saquib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath in Ranveer Singh starrer '83 looks impressive , see latest poster

Ranveer Singh is sharing glimpses of his '83 team on poster at a time and on Monday, he introduced actor Saqib Saleem in his avatar as former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath. Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 is based on India's historic 1983 win at the World Cup against West Indies. Ranveer Singh has been cast as Kapil Dev, who captained team India to its World Cup victory.

"Courage of a Lion. Nerves of Steel.The Indomitable Comeback King of India. Presenting @saqibsaleem as MOHINDER ‘JIMMY’ AMARNATH", Ranveer Singh wrote on Instagram.

On Sunday, Ranveer Singh revealed actor Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

Ranveer Singh trained with Kapil Dev on the film's sets in Dharamshala and also spent some time with him at his residence to further perfect his character. Speaking to news agency IANS earlier, Ranveer had said: "I think what I gained from Kapil sir has been invaluable. There is no other way I'd do it. I am very fortunate, privileged and honoured that he welcomed me into his home. He was warm, welcoming and forthcoming. Everything I gained from him during those days is going to be invaluable for the construction of my performance," he added.

'83 is all set to hit screens on April 10.