Box Office Report: Varun Dhawan's Bhediya earns more than Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero

Box Office Report: Varun Dhawan's Bhediya has shown better performance at the box office than the recently released An action Hero. While Bhediya is over a week old, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film has been in cinema halls for five days. The films are witnessing major drops in their collections. While Bhediya earned close to a crore on day 10, An Action Hero couldn't even muster that.

"An Action Hero dropped on Monday as it collected only 75 lakhs nett. The drop from day one is around 40% but that is pretty much irrelevant as there are hardly any collections and occupancy is so low. The four day collections of the film are 6.35 crore nett and it will be be a 8.25-8.50 crore nett first week," Box Office India reported.

For Bhediya, the report stated, "Bhediya (Hindi) collected around 1.15 crore nett on its second Monday taking its week two total to 10 crore nett. It is likely to be a 13 crore nett apprx second week for the film," adding, "Bhediya has collected 47.50 crore nett till date and should be around 50 crore nett plus by the end of the week."

The film is set in Arunachal Pradesh. A young man named Bhaskar gets bitten by a wolf in the forest and starts transforming into a shape-shifting werewolf. He along with his friends look for answers to find a cure and uncover an age-old mystery.

Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik was released on November 25. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla, besides Varun and Kriti. Amar is known for directing films such as 'Stree', 'Bala', 'Sone Bhi Do Yaaro' and many more.

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role. The film marks the 'Dream Girl' actor's first action-packed role of his career. In the film, Ayushmann plays a famous actor Manav, who could be seen in an action-packed chase against a goon, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is produced by Anand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. The film hit the theatres on December 2, 2022. Bollywood divas Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi are seen having special item numbers in the action thriller film.

