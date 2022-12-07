Aryan Khan's debut: Shah Rukh's wisdom to Gauri's excitement, reaction of Khan family wins hearts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aryan Khan posing with Shah Rukh, Gauri and Abram

Aryan Khan is all set for his debut. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son will be starting as a director and he has completed penning the script of his first project, a series. He will also showrun the series which is expected to go on floors next year, production house Red Chillies Entertainment, shared the details. As fans and celebs swarmed to congratulate and wish Aryan luck, his parents' reaction won the hearts of millions.

Shah Rukh, who along with his celebrity interior designer wife Gauri Khan founded the production house, congratulated Aryan on his debut. "Wow...thinking...believing...dreaming done, now onto dare ...wish u the best for the first one. It's always special," Shah Rukh wrote in the comment section. Gauri said, "Can't wait to watch."

Aryan replied to his father's comment by writing, "Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on set." Shah Rukh, with his usual wit then wrote, "Then better keep afternoon shifts!! No early mornings." "@iamsrk of course...only night shoots," Aryan wrote, complying with his father's request.

In case you missed it, while sharing the post, Aryan wrote on Instagram, "Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action."

Previously in 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions. On 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman', Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is following in her father's footsteps. She is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'. After the announcement, SRK had shared some advice for her too. Shah Rukh, who shared a poster of 'The Archies', penned a heartfelt note for his daughter and asked her to be "kind and giving" as an actor.

He wrote: "And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect....but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor....the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep.

"The part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you....u have come a long way baby....but the road to peoples heart is unending....stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light....Camera and Action!"

Apart from Suhana, the cast also includes Agastya Nanda, who's the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and the late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

