Bala Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s comedy-drama performs well on opening day

Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar’s film Bala, that deals with premature baldness, has performed amasingly well at the box office on its opening day. Considering talented names like these three actors being attached to the film, it was expected that Bala will bring in good numbers on its first day and it has. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film has also received good reviews from all corners which will definitely impact the business of the film in the coming days.

On the other hand, Bala is witnessing a clash with two more films at the box office. Sooraj Pancholi’s Satellite Shankar and Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Bypass Road also hit the screens on November 8 alongside Bala. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the Ayushmann starrer is his biggest release to date. He revealed that the screen count of the film is 3000 in India an above 550 in the other countries.

Bala created quite a buzz on the internet when the first teaser of the film came out. Ayushmann trying to recreate SRK’s magic but fails when his wig flies away in the air left the viewers intrigued about the film. When the trailer dropped, fans became even more excited to watch how the actor will deal with his premature balding and will he even get married to gorgeous Yami Gautam.

Talking about how drastically different he looked after the makeup, Ayushmann earlier said: "It was a different person altogether, and I did not recognise myself. I thought I looked like my grandfather because he had scanty hair. But I could relate with the reason why there is the complex (among people who are suffering premature balding). My father is quite gifted that way. He will turn 70 next year and he still has full hair. But my grandfather had the issue, I remember. So I empathise with them. Having said that, during the shoot, the toughest part was the prosthetic."

Now it would be interesting to see if Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala will break box office records instantly or will be a slow blockbuster like his other films.

