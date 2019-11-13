Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl all set to release in Hong Kong

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's "Dream Girl" will release in Hong Kong on December 5. Zee Studios International, who distributed the film globally earlier this year, has partnered with MM2 to release the film in Hong Kong. In "Dream Girl", a comedy drama directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Ayushmann played the role of a man with the talent of impersonating a woman's voice.

The comedy-drama is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, and also features Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor.

On taking the film to Hong Kong, Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication & International Film Distribution, Zee Entertainment, said: "The quirky tale of 'Dream Girl' transcends boundaries! A film that has emerged to be one of the biggest entertainers of the year marks 5th Bollywood release in this non-traditional market after 'Barfi', 'Dangal', 'Secret Superstar' and 'Hichki'. It's always a great feeling to take such films to the unconventional territories and witness the diaspora's reaction towards this film."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is changing the notion of what it takes to be a quintessential Bollywood hero. With every film that Ayushmann takes, he challenges the usual societal notions of masculinity. His roles show the reality of being a common man in India, and how it is not airbrushed and pretty like most of the Bollywood films. His recent release Bala is also doing wonders at the box-office.

The actor recently shared a powerful video titled, "What makes a true gentleman" shows Ayushmann talking about how the perfect man keeps the gentleman in him alive. The actor gave references from his own life, saying that he does not want to be a macho man who never sheds a tear, saying "Mujhe na hero, na saviour, na superman banna tha. Jo ro sake, jo ga sake. Kisi ko bacha paye to bacha sake, aisa man banna tha.”‬

