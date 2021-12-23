Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Atrangi Re: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download, Trailer, Songs and much more

Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan is a twisted love triangle. The tale revolves around Vishnu (Dhanush) and Rinku (Sara Ali Khan) who are forced to marry each other. Both Rinku and Vishnu learn that they are not happy with the alliance and decide to part ways once they reach Delhi. However, Vishnu eventually falls in love with Rinku, who too gets fond of him. And then enters Akshay Kumar, who's a long time lover of Sara. The confusion arises when Sara's character does not want to choose between Vishnu and Sajad. Instead, she wants both the men as her lovers.

In case you are excited to watch 'Atrangi Re' know where to book the movie tickets online, release date, movie review, how to download in HD and other important details here.

What is Atrangi Re Release Date?

December 24, 2021

Where to watch Atrangi Re?

Disney + Hotstar.

Who is the director of Atrangi Re?

Aanand L. Rai

Who are the producers of Atrangi Re movie?

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films

Who is the writer of Atrangi Re movie?

Himanshu Sharma

What is the star cast of Atrangi Re movie?

Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar

Music in Atrangi Re movie is by?

A. R. Rahman

Trailer of Atrangi Re

Songs of Atrangi Re

