Animal: Screenwriter Gazal Dhaliwal calls out Sandeep Reddy Vanga for not sharing writing credits

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Animal hit the big screen on December 1. The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is hogging headlines for myriad reasons. Amidst the buzz around the film, popular screenwriter Gazal Dhaliwal called out the filmmaker for not sharing writing credits at all for Animal. For those uninitiated, Dhaliwal is best known for writing the Netflix show Mismatched.

Sharing a lengthy note on her Instagram, Dhaliwal slammed Vanga and also pointed to the dialogues written by Vanga's brothers. She wrote, "I’m a little late to the #Animal party. And while I don’t have anything new to add to the popular discourse around misogyny and toxic masculinity after learned critics like @anupama.chopra @baradwajrangan and @su4ita have said their piece, I do want to share a seemingly-small insight I draw about the person behind the film from a seemingly-small fact. Specifically, from the point of view of a screenwriter."

"There is a particular kind of filmmaker who claims the ‘Writer’ title in the top credit of their film, even when there are other writers who have written the Screenplay and Dialogues of the film. It happens a lot, by the way, in our world. These filmmakers have a deep-seated need for power. Even though being a director is the most powerful anyway... for some reason, it would seem that claiming the ‘Writer’ credit is what gives them the biggest high," Dhaliwal added.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga addressed the criticism around Animal in his recent interview. Speaking of the 'big-pelvis' dialogue, the filmmaker argued that it is not an insult but a compliment. For those who have not watched the film yet, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor in key roles.

