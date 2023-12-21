Dunki: Prabhas' fan streams 50 minutes of Shah Rukh Khan's film LIVE on social media from theatre

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy in Dunki

The long-awaited Shah Rukh Khan's film, Dunki, released on December 21. Co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others, cinema buffs gathered together to watch the film today. Social media is swamped with trends and reviews around Dunki. Amidst this, a Prabhas fan live streamed the film for 50 minutes from the theater on social media.

A tweet is doing rounds on the internet wherein the user shares the about the miscreant. The user also revealed that the miscreant abused the superstar upon his entry in Dunki. Sharing the screengrab of the live stream, the user informed, "A #Salaar fan live streamed #Dunki movie on Twitter from the theatre. The user @/DunkiPremier can be heard abusing at Shahrukh Khan's entry. Now the live stream has been removed from Twitter. I have screen recording, can't share due to copyright violation."

Take a look at the tweet here:

For those who have been asleep for a decade, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki will clash with Prabhas' Salaar at the box office, which will hit the big screen in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on December 22. Dunki marks the first collaboration of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani and follows the story of four friends who embark on their journey to follow their dream of moving abroad. The film is based on the illegal migration technique through which thousands of Indians move to another country.

Meanwhile, Dunki collected a total of Rs 30 crore on its opening day, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.com.

Dunki Review by IndiaTV

"Being the least gripping climax of Hirani, Dunki will entertain you throughout. The film also never goes unfair with its supporting cast and gives time to each actor to grow and emote. Dunki is not just about Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy and his life history but also mentions each actor's character graph, even their parents too," reviewed IndiaTV.

