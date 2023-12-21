Rajat Sharma extends birthday wishes to 'dynamic' Govinda with 'Aap Ki Adalat Memories' video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Noted actor Govinda turned 60

The evergreen actor, Govinda, ruled the Hindi cinema in the 80s-90s. In a career spanning more than two decades, the superstar touched every genre. He started as an action hero and proved his mettle with films like Shola Aur Shabnam, Hero No. 1, Raja Baby, Coole No.1, and Haseena Maan Jayegi among several others. On his 60th birthday today, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma shared a video from 'Aap Ki Adalat Memories' and extended birthday wishes to the actor.

Sharing the video, Rajat Sharma wrote, "Entertainer, actor, performer extraordinaire – wishing the dynamic @govinda_herono1 a very happy birthday! Your fearless artistry and timeless contributions have enchanted audiences for years. May your day be as entertaining & joyous as the moments you’ve gifted us!"

The video opens with the Aap Ki Adalat host questioning Govinda about his successful career. Replying to him, the actor credits his parents and said, "Whatever I have achieved, is because of my parents. I keep mentioning my mother because she asked me to practice Gayatri Upasana at the age of 14. I practiced 24 lakh Gayatri Upasanas. I never looked like a hero but suddenly I was a hero."

Govinda acting career

Born in Uttar Pradesh, Govinda moved to Mumbai in the late 1930s to become an actor. He made his acting debut with the 1986 film Ilzam and since then there has been no turning back for him. From Love 86 in 1986 to Jeete Hain Shaan Se in Hum in 1991, the actor redefined Hindi cinema with his acting finesse. In 1999, he emerged to be the world's tenth-greatest star of stage or screen in a BBC News Online poll. Besides acting, he also gained popularity with his captivating dance moves.

