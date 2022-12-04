Sunday, December 04, 2022
     
  5. An Action Hero Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann-Jaideep's film sees a slight growth but stays LOW

An Action Hero Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann-Jaideep's film sees a slight growth but stays LOW

An Action Hero Box Office Collection Day 2: Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the high-octane thriller film stars Ayushmann in the role of an actor, Maanav, who goes to Haryana for an outdoor shoot but gets involved in an accident that turns his life upside down.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Updated on: December 04, 2022 10:08 IST
An Action Hero
Image Source : TWITTER/@NITESHNAVEENAUS An Action Hero Box Office Collection Day 2

An Action Hero Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat's action thriller has hit the theaters on December 2. The Anirudh Iyer directorial, which received mixed to positive reviews from critics and audiences, is a thriller packed with action, satire, comedy and funny punches. The film's trailer made quite an impact and instantly became a talking point among the audience. However, the same hasn't been translated at the ticket window. An Action Hero faced competition from  Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya at the box office.

An Action Hero Box Office Report

An Action Hero has also seen some jump in business on Saturday, however, the final collections continue to stay at low levels. According to Box Office India, the movie is headed towards a day in the range of Rs 1.60 to 2.00 crore, taking the two-day total in the vicinity of Rs 4.00 crore. "An Action hero is likely to show growth of around 50-60%. There is a definite change now compared to earlier days when cinemas started up post the pandemic. There is a larger audience venturing out to cinemas over the weekend and this can be seen by the box office of the last month or so. Yes there may not be huge jump on Sunday but that is done to the Saturday growth but the actual audience is bigger on Sunday."

ALSO READ: Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film maintains strong pace, continues heroic run

Akshay Kumar in An Action Hero

The 'OG Khiladi' Akshay Kumar came as a surprise element in Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero. Thanking the superstar for being a part of the film, Khurrana shared a wonderful black and white frame, which captured the duo looking away from the lenses and wrote, "Flying high on the reviews and because the OG Khiladi is in the house (or rather plane) Thank you Akshay Kumar sir for being a part of our film. We will always be grateful."

About An Action Hero

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the high-octane thriller film stars Ayushmann in the role of an actor, Maanav, who goes to Haryana for an outdoor shoot but gets involved in an accident that turns his life upside down.

The film marks Ayushmann Khurrana's first action-packed role of his career. The Dream Girl star is chased by a goon, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The film produced by Anand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar, features special item numbers by Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi.

