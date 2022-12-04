Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film maintains strong pace, continues heroic run

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FILMUPDATES Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: There is no stopping for Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu's film at the ticket windows. Despite a new release, An Action Hero, the film continues to mint money and has gone ahead to emerge as a winner at the box office. With Drishyam 2, the weekend box office seems to be slowly getting better as its third Saturday shows huge jumps across the board. The two-week-old film is bringing more crowd to the cinema halls than An Action Hero and Bhediya combined.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

Drishyam 2 witnessed an excellent start at the box office on November 18 with Rs 15.38 crore. Ever since, the film has been unstoppable. According to Box Office India, "Drishyam 2 is extraordinary as it will probably double its collections at least and maybe even more than double but more than that there is growth for Bhediya and An Action Hero which have not worked which would never have happened around six months back."

On Day 14, Drishyam 2 collected Rs 4.30 crore. Hence, the film managed to mint a total of Rs 163.47 crore at the domestic box office. Reportedly, the estimates for Saturday, Day 16, are in the vicinity of Rs 8.25 - 8.5 cr nett and the Sunday number can well hit the Rs 10 cr mark. If the film continues to mint strong figures, it will soon cross the 200-crore mark.

About Drishyam 2

'Drishyam', which saw Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) be successful in saving his family from police custody, its sequel brings a new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession but is he really going to do the same as what the movie is about.

The stakes were higher in Drishyam 2 as Tabu (Meera Deshmukh), who returned in a more violent manner to exact revenge on Vijay, teams up with Akshaye to investigate the murder of her teenage son. Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta have also reprised their roles as Vijay's wife and daughter respectively.

Drishyam 2 serves as one of the best climaxes for a crime thriller in recent times. The film is a sequel to the 2015 release Drishyam, a Hindi remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant and Yogesh Soman. The Abhishek Pathak-directorial has begun its third week run in the theatres on a glorious note.

