Anushka Sharma reviews Babil Khan-Tripti Dimri's Qala after her special cameo in 'Ghode Pe Sawaar' song

Anushka Sharma reviews Qala: Triptii Dimri and Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan who are basking in the success of their psychological drama 'Qala' and are receiving a lot of appreciation for the performance. Adding to the same, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories and posted a heartfelt note for the recently released film. Backed by Anushka’s brother, Karnesh Ssharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film also stars Swastika Mukherjee. Well, what caught out attention was Anushka Sharma's special cameo in one of the songs.

In the movie, Anushka was seen in a black-and-white montage as a 1940s actor lip-syncing in the 'Ghode Pe Sawaar' song, which was sung by Tripti Dimri's Qala Manjushree.

Anushka Sharma's Post

In a long appreciation post, Anushka Sharma wrote, "A daughter’s heartbreaking yearning for her mother’s love. Qala is a work of art. It’s heartbreaking and exhilarating equally. Exhilarating because of the genius of each department that comes through in telling this detailed story and heartbreaking for portraying emotional abuse by an emotionally unstable parent in a way that had never been done before by a film. @Qala streaming now on @netflix_in."

Anushka complemented and praised the director. She wrote, "@anvita_dee UFF!! Your story telling is so true and original and you tell it like a poet, like a painting! You have detailed this film so excellently!"

Lauding Tripti and her brother, she concluded, @tripti_dimri WOW! You are one of the most talented actors of this generation! Your maturity as an actor and innocence as an artist is so rare. @kans26 BRAVO! For always backing the best content truthfully and raising the bar each time."

About Qala

Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, Qala is the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The film is about Qala's tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to.

The psychological drama is directed by Anvitaa Dutt. The film marks the debut of Babil Khan.

