Alizeh Agnihotri's Farrey to hit OTT after 4 months of its release, know date, platform here

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film Farrey was highly appreciated by the critics. The film also has talented actors like Juhi Babbar, Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, and Shilpa Shukla. The film was produced by Salman Khan's production house Salman Khan Films. The film which was released at the box office on 24 November 2023, will soon have its OTT release. For the unversed, Alizeh Agnihotri also won the Film Award 2024 in the Best Actor Debut (Female) for Farrey.

Farrey will release on...

Farrey will stream on ZEE5 on April 5. On the OTT release, Alizeh talked about the positive reaction received by the film. She said that she and other artists have received better responses than expected. The film is ready for digital premiere, it is expected that it will be appreciated as much as before.

Farrey story and makers

In Farrey Alizeh Agnihotri played the character of Niyati, an orphan girl who is a very genius. She is a 10th-class topper and after getting a scholarship, she takes admission in a famous school in the city. But the twist comes when she gets caught in the scandal of cheating in exams.

Farrey was directed by Soumendra Padhi. Alizeh Agnihotri and other artists were highly praised. Salman Khan himself was promoting the film. The film which was released at the box office on 24 November 2023, will be streamed on ZEE5. A deal has already been made between both of them for this. The audience will have to wait a little longer to watch the film on OTT as it will be released on April 5.

