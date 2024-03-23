Madgaon Express Box Office Day 1: Kunal Khemmu's directorial debut beats Randeep Hooda starrer

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kunal Khemmu's directorial debut beats Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar on day 1

This Friday saw another clash at the box office. Bollywood actors Kunal Khemmu and Randeep Hooda's directorial debuts Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar were released on March 22 on the big screen. Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar did not perform as per expectations. The film could only mint only Rs 58 lakh on the first day. Meanwhile, Divyendu, Avinash Tiwari, Pratik Gandhi, and Nora Fatehi starrer comedy film Madgaon Express' collection data has also been revealed.

Madgaon Express earned this much on day 1

Kunal Khemmu's directorial debut film, Madgaon Express is produced under the Excel Entertainment banner of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. This is a comedy film about three friends, in which Divyendu Sharma, Avinash Tiwari, and Pratik Gandhi are seen in lead roles. On the other hand, Nora Fatehi is playing the female lead in this movie.

Despite having a clash with Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Madgaon Express did a good collection on day 1. The film earned Rs 1.50 crores on opening day. The film is expected to perform better over the weekend as well.

Madgaon Express is a clear winner

Kunal Khemmu and Randeep Hooda's directorial debuts Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar released on the big screen this Friday. The genre of both the films is very different. Moreover, after Animal and Sam Bahadur, this was considered a good clash at the box office. However, only one seems to leave an impression on the audience and the box office. Having received good reviews from the critics, Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar failed to fetch good numbers at the box office. The film earned only Rs 58 lakh on the first day. For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande made a comeback on the silver screens with this film. Lokhande played the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's wife Yamunabai in the film.

