Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office: Randeep Hooda starrer mints just Rs 58 Lakh on day one

Bollywood actors Kunal Khemu and Randeep Hooda's directorial debuts Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar released on the big screen this Friday. The genre of both the films is very different. Moreover, after Animal and Sam Bahadur, this was considered a good clash at the box office. However, both films seem to fail at leaving an impression on the audience or the box office. Having received good reviews from the critics. the films failed to fetch good numbers at the box office. Meanwhile, the latest figures of the first-day box office collection of both films have come out.

Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar could not leave an impression at the box office

As a director, Randeep Hooda has made his debut in Hindi cinema through the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. This movie of his is a biopic of freedom fighter Savarkar. It was believed that this film of Randeep would leave its mark in terms of earnings at the box office. But the figures coming out at the moment are telling a different story. Based on the estimated report of Santic.com, this film has not been able to reach the figure of even Rs 1 crore on the opening day. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was able to earn only Rs 58 lakh on the first day.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is Ankita Lokhande's comeback film

Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Ankita Lokhande made a comeback on silver screens with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Lokhande played the role of Yamunabai in the film. For those who don't know Yamunabai was Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's wife. For the unversed, Swatantra Veer Savarkar is Ankita Lokhande's third Bollywood film. She marked her film debut through Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, where she played the role of Jhalkaribai. Her second Bollywood film was Baaghi 3, with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar hit the theatres on March 22. Randeep Hooda has directed and co-written the film with Utkarsh Naithani. Swatantra Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios, and Avak Films.

