Fashion to Thalaaivi: Kangana Ranaut's best performances that showcase her versatility | Birthday Special

Kangana Ranaut is an ace performer on the big screen and her numerous box-office hits and awards are proof of the same. As she moves into a new phase of her career, she looks to do much more than just acting for the screen. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at a few of Kangana's best performances.

1. Gangster

Gangster is the story of Simran, who relocates to Seoul, and is distraught when Daya, a gangster, re-enters her life. She has to choose between him and her lover Akash, who is a singer at an Indian restaurant. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film also features Emraan Hashmi, Shiney Ahuja and Gulshan Grover among others.

2. Fashion

Fashion tells the story of small-town girl Meghna Mathur sets out to fulfil her dream of being a glamourous supermodel. But she soon discovers that in the corrupt world of haute couture, success comes at a price. In the film, she plays the role of Shonali Gujral, a successful model who experiences a downfall. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Fashion also features Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa and Kita Gidwani among others.\

3. Thalaivii

Thalaivii is based on J Jayalalithaa, a prolific actress, is encouraged by her mentor, M G Ramachandran, to join politics. Kangana Ranaut played the titular character.However, she faces a difficult challenge in the form of a male-dominated political environment. Directed by A.L Vijay, the film also stars Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree, Shamna Kasim and Vijay Deverakonda among others.

4. Tanu Weds Manu

Tanu Weds Manu is the story of Manu, an NRI doctor, who comes to India in search of a bride and falls in love with Tanu. Poles apart from her suitor, Tanu, a fun-loving girl, rather enlists his help in eloping with her lover. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film also stars R Madhavan, Jimmy Shergill, Swara Bhaskar and Deepak Dobriyal among others.

5. Queen

Queen tells the story of Rani, who is devastated after her fiance leaves her just before the wedding. Undeterred, she decides to go on their honeymoon alone where she gets pulled out of her comfort zone and rediscovers herself. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also features Lisa Haydon, Rajkummar Rao, Sabeeka Imam, Mish Boyko and Ayaa Malik among others.

