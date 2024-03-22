Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's THIS film to re-release in theatres after 31 years

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been referred to as the Badshah of Bollywood, never ceases to amaze his fans with his charm, his sense of humour and course his amazing acting skills, which make everyone in awe. His 1993 cult classic also starred Kajol and Shilpa Shetty in Baazigar. The audience still remembers the songs, and dialogues and of course, who wouldn't remember Shah Rukh Khan's villainous side? Not only Baazigar but the Akshay Kumar's Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Khiladi.

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share this piece of news and wrote, "Flashback to a time when magic unfolded on the silver screen! Inviting you to relive those moments at our Retro Film Festival with the iconic Bollywood classic - Baazigar. As someone who had the privilege to bring this magic to life, I'm thrilled to join you in this nostalgic journey. Let’s celebrate the timeless era of Bollywood together! Screening at your nearest Cinépolis theatre."

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "My childhood dream is coming true. I’m so excited to see this Iconic film on the big screen. See you tomorrow Mr. Ajay Sharma.". Another user wrote, "Cannot wait to finally see this iconic film in big screen. Loving this SRK Nostalgia film festival".

Baazigar tells the story of a cold-blooded killer with a vendetta who charms a businessman's elder daughter and then kills her in a way that would make it seem like a case of suicide. He then plots to destroy the rest of the family. Directed by Mustan Burmawalla, and Abbas Burmawalla, the film also features Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Johnny Lever, Vinod Rathod and Dalip Tahil among others.

For the unversed, the retro film festival will run from March 22 to 28. During this festival, 'Baazigar', 'Khiladi' and 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' are being re-released in about 25 Cinepolis theatres of the country. That means Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's film is ready to explode once again. Booking of these three films has started.

