Akshay Kumar already gearing up for Housefull 5?

Akshay Kumar's latest Instagram picture with the stars of Housefull franchise hints towards Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar's latest release Housefull 4 was a box office success the film ruled the collections despite mixed reactions from the critics. We know Akshay doesn’t like to rest and the actor is already busy with new films and there's some good news for the Housefull fans. Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram to share a picture with the stars and team of Housefull franchise. The caption of the picture looks like a possible hint at the fifth edition of the houseful franchise. While Akshay didn’t confirm the project the hint for it was quite clear.

The picture features Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Kharbanda, Chitrangda Singh, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey, Akshay Kumar Sajid Nadiadwala, and Farhad Samji. Sharing the picture on his Instagram, Akshay wrote, “ Last night was a #HouseFull of fun with friends from Housefull 1, 2, 3 and 4 Gearing up for 5? I don’t know "

The actors got together to celebrate the success of the latest Housefull film. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing for the release of Good Newwz where the actor will be seen reuniting with Kareena Kapoor after a long time. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Good Newwz is story two couples whose sperms get mixed up at an IVF center. The trailer of the film has been making buzz soon after release and it sure looks promising to be a fun entertainer. The first song from the film was teased today.

Akshay is also busy with Rohit Shetty Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif. The film features Akshay Kumar as a cop and will be an action thriller film filled with daredevil stunts. The film is set to hit the theatres in March 2020.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News