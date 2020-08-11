Ajay Devgn unites with Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj film for first time in 29 years of his career

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Ajay Devgn to be seen in Yash Raj film for first time in 29 years of his career, read deets here

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan and filmmaker Aditya Chopra had a feud with each other for years. However, two years ago they buried the hatchet and said things were fine between them. And now, the two have decided to work together in a film for the first time as a way to take their friendship one step further. It is reported from reliable sources that for the first time in 29 years of his film career, Ajay Devgn will be doing a Yash Raj film.

Ajay Devgan and Aditya have been talking about this film for almost a year and a half. The said film will be helmed by debutant director Shiv Rawail, son of Rahul Rawail, The film will be produced by Aditya Chopra. While there were many rumors that Akshay Kumar was chosen as the lead role for the film, the trade source confirmed that Ajay was always the first choice.

According to sources, the upcoming Yash Raj banner film is a part of the 50 Years project since the banner has completed the journey of 50 years. Soon Aditya Chopra will announce several big projects in this celebration. These projects include films starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in addition to Ajay Devgan's film.

Ajay Devgn had a spat with Aditya Chopra in 2012 when their films ‘Son Of Sardaar’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ had clashed at the box office

