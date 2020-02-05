Abhishek Bachchan rings in his 44th birthday with an intimate celebration. Aishwarya shares inside pictures

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his 44th birthday

Abhishek Bachchan turned a year older on Wednesday and the actor rang in his 44th birthday with a celebration with his family. Aishwarya took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from the intimate birthday celebration. The actress also posted a message for her doting husband on social media.

In the photo, we can see Aishwarya and Abhishek posing with daughter Aaradhya, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan. The special birthday cake can also be seen in the picture. Alongside the photos, the actress wrote, ''Always''.

''HappyBirthday Babyyyy-Papaaaa Love LOVE LOVE ALWAYS,'' wrote Aishwarya as she shared adorable selfies with Abhishek and Aaradhya.

Abhishek dropped heart emojis in the comment section of her post.

Bachchan family was papped on Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding. While Aishwarya looked ethereal as always in an embroidered ivory anarkali by Falguni Shane Peacock, Abhishek complemented her in classic black and white outfit.

Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda also posted a lovely throwback photo on his birthday. In the childhood photo, mini Shweta and AB can be seen playing with a bicycle. "Forever and a day with you, on a bicycle built for two,'' she captioned the picture.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 after dating for a couple of years. The duo will be seen in an Anurag Kashyap production Gulab Jamun. The duo has earlier done films such as Guru, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan.