Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE 7 years of Chennai Express: Deepika Padukone shares 'unforgettable memories' with Shah Rukh Khan (In Pics)

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s hilarious mega-hit “Chennai Express” hits its seven-year anniversary today. The romantic comedy was outrageous, with clever dialogues, fun music, and glimpses of previous hit films and actors. The Rohit Shetty film was a laugh riot all the way. On the special occasion, Deepika Padukone shared multiple behind-the-scenes pictures from the film, Deepika called them all ‘unforgettable’ memories. “Unforgettable! #7yearsofchennaiexpress #meenamma @itsrohitshetty @iamsrk @redchilliesent @utvfilms,” she captioned her post. One picture showed Deepika caressing Shah Rukh’s face and another showed them sharing a laugh.Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak. She will soon be seen on the big screen in the film 83 opposite Ranveer Singh. Deepika also has a role in '83, which stars Ranveer Singh as the protagonist and was scheduled to release in April. The sports drama has been postponed indefinitely as theatres are shut because of the lockdown. Deepika had also announced an interesting project - a Hindi remake Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway's The Intern.

Meanwhile, 2018's Zero remains Shah Rukh Khan's last movie, which turned out to be a box office dud, much like his previous release Jab Harry Met Sejal. In an interactive session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan asked his fans, curious about his upcoming projects, not to get "stressed" about it because "Sabar ka phal achha hi hota hai... mostly," he said.

