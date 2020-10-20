Image Source : YASH RAJ FILMS 25 years of DDLJ: Twitter India launches special custom emoji for SRK, Kajol starrer

As the all-time blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles, turned 25 on Tuesday, Twitter India launched a special emoji to honour the silver jubilee of much loved Bollywood film. The emoji is of a cowbell, which became a token of the protagonists' romance in the storyline of the film.

Taking to the Twitter, Taran wrote "#DDLJ 25TH ANNIVERSARY... #TwitterIndia celebrates #25YearsOfDDLJ... Launches an emoji to celebrate the #SRK - #Kajol starrer, directed by #AdityaChopra... #DDLJ - one of the biggest blockbusters of #Hindi cinema - is the longest-running #Hindi film of all time. #DDLJ25"

"Ao, Ao...we're celebrating 25 years of one of Hindi cinema's all-time great romances with a special emoji. Ring a cowbell? Tweet with #DDLJ," Twitter India tweeted with a GIF of all the trending hashtags and the new emoji.

Aditya Chopra's directorial Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has got to be one of the most iconic films of Hindi cinema that has already broken records of being the only film to have run successfully in theatres for the past 25 years and is still considered as one of the evergreen films.

Celebrating 25 glorious years of its release, both Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol changed their Social media profile pictures and names to Raj Malhotra and Simran, reflecting their characters in the film.

"25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf," said Shah Rukh Khan sharing a video of Raj and Simran moments, with "Tujhe dekha toh ye jaana sanam" song.

25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf pic.twitter.com/HHZyPR29f9 — Raj Malhotra (@iamsrk) October 20, 2020

Posting the same video, Kajol wrote, "Raj & Simran! 2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in!

I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you #25YearsOfDDLJ."

Raj & Simran!

2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in!



I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you♥️#25YearsOfDDLJ @yrf@iamsrk #AdityaChopra pic.twitter.com/ikkKFef6F1 — Simran (@itsKajolD) October 20, 2020

Directed by Aditya Chopra and released in 1995, the story revolves around the characters Raj and Simran, who meet during a trip across Europe and fall in love.

On Monday it was announced that marking the 25th anniversary of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', a bronze statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is set to be unveiled at Leicester Square in London. The statue will be a part of 'Scenes in the Square' movie trail.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage