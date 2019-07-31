Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 11 glorious years; Here's how cast looks in real-life

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 11 glorious years, Latest Updates Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which began on 28th July 2008 has made a special place in the hearts of its viewers in last 11 years. From Bagha and Jethalal to Babuji and Bhide, let's have a look at how its cast looks in real-life.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The sitcom has been entertaining its viewers for quite a long time. Recently, the show completed its glorious 11 years. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which began on 28th July 2008 has made a special place in the hearts of its viewers. The characters of SAB TV show, be it Jethalal, Dayaben, Taarak Mehta or Nattu Kaka, all of them have become household names.

For unversed, based on column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma which was written by real-life columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta for Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha, the show revolves around day-to-day lives of the residents of Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society. However, the prime focus remains on Jethalal Gada and his family.

The show is currently hitting the headlines because of Disha Vakani, who played its leading female named Dayaben. Earlier it was reported that Disha is on a maternity break but later, reports of her quitting the show started doing the rounds. The latest development is that the makers after repeated requests to Disha have finally decided to move on in search of a fresh face.

As the show completes 11 years, check out how its cast looks in real-life:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah- Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi is one of the lead characters of the show. He is seen playing the role of Jethalal Gada, who always gets into problem only to be rescued by his dearest friend Taarak Mehta.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah- Amit Bhatt

The role of Jethala's father Champaklal Jayantilal Gada is played by Amit Bhatt. The actor is 46-years-old but plays a role which is double in age. Amit has a doting wife and two kids.

Amit Bhatt, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah- Shailesh Lodha

Shailesh Lodha plays the titular role of Taarak Mehta- friend, confidant and advisor of Jethalal. Taarak Mehta is married to Swati and the couple has a daughter, Swaara.

Shailesh Lodha Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah- Neha Mehta

The role of Taarak Mehta's wife Anjali is played by Neha Mehta. Neha started her television career with 2001 Zee TV show titled Dollar Bahu. Anjali is a modern and well-educated woman and professionally.

Neha Mehta Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah- Tanmay Vekaria

Tanmay Vekaria is a Gujarati actor known for her role of Bagha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He has even done a Gujarati film in 2017 titled Samay Chakra Time Slot. He is married and has two kids.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Tanmay Vekaria

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah- Sonalika Joshi

Sonalika plays the role of Mrs Madhawi Bhide in this popular sitcom. Before doing Marathi TV shows and commercials, Sonalika was a theatre asrtist. The actress is married to Sameer Joshi. The couple has a daughter named Arya Joshi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah- Mandar Chandwakar

Mandar Chandwakar plays the role of tuition teacher Atmaram Tukaram Bhide in the show. Mandar has wife Snehal, with whom he has a son named Parth.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah- Shyam Pathak

Shyam Pathak plays one of the most interesting characters of the show Popatlal. For all those who don't watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, let us tell you that Popatlal is a journalist and desperately waiting to get married. However, in real life, Shyam is married to his childhood sweetheart Rashmi. The duo is parent to two kids.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah- Munmum Dutta

Munmun Dutta essays the role of Babita Iyyer in the show. Jethalal is fond of Babita, who is already married to scientist Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer. Munmun Dutta is quite active on Instagram and her profile is flooded with her gorgeous photos.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah- Mayur Vakani

Mayur Vakani plays the role of Sunder aka Dayaben’s brother in the sitcom. We all know that Jethalal is always annoyed with his brother-in-law. Makers often introduce a new track bringing Jethalal and Sunder face-to-face.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah- Gurucharan Singh

Gurucharan Singh is seen in the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi, who owns a car garage. In one of his interviews, the actor had said that Roshan Singh Sodhi has become an integral part of his life as he has been playing this character from the last 11 years.