Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah will be seen together in Khandaani Shafakhana, actress shares first poster

Sonakshi Sinha, the Rajjo of Bollywood is going to be seen in Khandaani Shafakhana, directed by Shilpi Dasgupta. The movie feautures Varun Sharma and veteran actor Annu Kapoor, singer Badshah. Today, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram account to announce the poster of the movie. The poster is one of its kind and has an unusual title. All the other actors are seen hiding their faces in the poster, except Sonakshi Sinha. Under the name Khandaani Shafakhana, Sex Clinic is written. Sonakshi's caption reads, " Main jitna bolungi logo ko utni hi शर्म aani hai #KhandaaniShafakhana trailer out ‪in 2 days‬!" The trailer of the movie will be released in 2 days.

Sonakshi Sinha character's name is most likely to be Baby Bedi, as the poster suggests. The movie is set to hit the theatres on July 26. There are two more films releasing that day, Mental Hai Kya? and Arjun Patiala. It would be great to see which movie will rule the box office.

On the related note, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Kalank featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The movie failed drastically to impress the audience despite of being a multi-starrer movie. She will be next seen in Khandaani Shafakhana. Besides this, she will be seen in Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan. Dabangg 3 is scheduled to release in December.