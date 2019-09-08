Shah Rukh Khan doing Dhoom 4? Just post-truth, says superstar

Shah Rukh Khan not doing Dhoom 4

There's a lot of suspense over Shah Rukh Khan's next project. After the box office failure of Zero, the superstar wants to take his next step quite cautiously. Rumours were rife about SRK doing Ali Abbas Zafar's Dhoom 4. However, in no time, the actor quashed the reports in his own witty style.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to write, ''It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth''.

It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019

Actually, during one of his interviews, SRK expressed his wish to work in an action film and even urged filmmakers to come with any out andout action-oriented subject.

Later, Pinkvilla in its report quoted a source as saying, "Shah Rukh has signed a big actioner which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Shah Rukh wanted to take up an action-oriented subject as his next and he's finally got the perfect script. The film is going to be mounted on a giant scale and will be one of the biggest films to hit screens in 2020."

The source added, "The superstar has always been fond of Ali's work and feels he brings out the right mix of action and emotion in his films. On the other hand, Ali has always wanted to collaborate with Shah Rukh. Their union was waiting to happen and it's finally happening now."

Earlier, SRK was all set to do Saare Jahan Se Achcha, which was based on Rakesh Sharma. However, the actor stepped out of the project as he didn't want to venture again into a film related to space.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam keeps up with 'family tradition' of Taekwondo

Shah Rukh Khan urges people to use postal services