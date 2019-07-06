Saand Ki Aankh: These latest BTS pictures of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will leave you excited

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saand Ki Aankh: This latest BTS picture of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will leave you excited

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are currently shooting for Saand Ki Aankh, a film based on world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.Adding to our excitement, Taapsee has shared few pictures from the sets of the film which makes our wait harder for the film. These pictures have the leading ladies, Taapsee and Bhumi, in their looks as the sharpshooters and we now know what to expect from the film.

Their rural and old look in these pictures is sending fans into a frenzy.

"I spent a few weeks learning shooting. The most taxing thing was to get the body language of a 60-65 year-old woman right. They are Haryanvi but based out of UP, there is an interesting crossover of Haryanvi and Hindi of UP. But we had to keep it simple for the audiences to understand. My Hindi is good because I have lived in Delhi. I have heard Haryanvi before but never tried speaking it. It was a challenge to learn it. I had to behave like a mother and grandmother. These are the emotions I have never experienced. Every scene is a challenge," Taapsee Pannu was quoted as saying in a recent interview.

Taapsee said in about 85 percent of the film, the audience will see them as 60-year-old women. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and directed by debutante Tushar Hiranandani.