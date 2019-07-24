Priety Zinta thanks Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar and others as Dil Chahta Hai turns 18

One of the popular youth-driver films Dil Chahta Hai has completed almost two decades as the film has turned 18 today. Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles, the cult classic released in the year 2001. On the happy occasion, Priety took her social media account to share the good news and to thank her team for making it her favourite film.

Priety who was seen opposite Aamir in the film tweeted, "Jaane kyun ye film meri favourite filmon ki list mein hai. (I don't know why this film is on the list of my favourite movies). Thank you @FarOutAkhtar @aamir_khan @TheFarahKhan, Saif, Akshaye and the entire cast and crew for making this film such a fun & memorable experience! Loved every bit of it."

Have a look:

The film was based on the bond of friendship between three boys played by Aamir, Saif and Akshaye. It showed their journey as carefree kids in college to mature and responsible adults. The film was directed by Ritesh Sidhwani and won several awards, one of which was National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Check out the trailer of the film here to revive old memories.

