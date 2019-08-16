Prasthanam new poster: Meet Sanjay Dutt aka Baldev Pratap Singh and his family

Friday, August 16, 2019
     
Prasthanam is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu political drama with the same name. Besides Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal and Jackie Shroff in important roles.  The film stars ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey, and Amyra Dastur. The film is a remake of 2010 Telugu film of the same name.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 16, 2019 13:46 IST
After an impressive teaser and first look poster of Sanjay Dutt, the makers of Prasthanam have now dropped a stunning new poster of Sanjay Dutt aka Baldev Pratap Singh and his family. Prasthanam is an upcoming political action film directed by Deva Katta. The film is produced by Manyata Dutt under her own banner Sanjay S Dutt Productions.

The film stars ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey, and Amyra Dastur. The film is a remake of 2010 Telugu film of the same name. Sanjay Dutt dropped Prasthanam new poster on Twitter with a caption that read, "Meet Baldev Pratap Singh and his family! Catch the #Prasthanam teaser in cinemas now".

