Latest Bollywood News June 14: Deepika shares Ranveer Singh’s BTS from film 83, Disha Patani welcomes new member

base and has emerged as a new fashion icon. The couple keeps treating their fans with various insights into their personal lives from their romantic getaways to their kids- Misha and Zain. Fans love the chemistry between the two. Mira Kapoor is very active on social media and she makes sure that she treats her followers with quirky stuff daily. On Friday night, Mira shared a 16 Years Challenge featuring husband Shahid Kapoor.

The star wife Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a before and after picture of husband Shahid Kapoor. The picture consists of a collage in which on one side there is a click of Shahid Kapoor from his early days of his debut film Ishq Vishq and on the other side is a click from the actor’s upcoming film Kabir Singh. The picture shared by Mira is a fan edit and she wrote, “16 year challenge”. Check out the post here-