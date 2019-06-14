Friday, June 14, 2019
     
  Latest Bollywood News June 14: Deepika shares Ranveer Singh's BTS from film 83, Disha Patani welcomes new member
Latest Bollywood News June 14: Mira Kapoor shared husband Shahid Kapoor’s unbelievable 16 years challenge. However, her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter took away all the limelight.

New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2019 8:04 IST
Latest Bollywood News June 14: Deepika Padukone has now joined the star cast of her next film 83 in London and has begun the shoot. The film also stars her husband Ranveer Singh in as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The actress shared a BTS from the sets of the film and called herself a supporting wife. On the other hand, Disha Patani who turned 27 yesterday welcomed a new member in her family with an adorable post. Also, Mira Kapoor shared husband Shahid Kapoor’s unbelievable 16 years challenge. However, her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter took away all the limelight. Veteran Bollywood diva Kirron Kher turns 64 today. Have a look at all the latest scoops from the world of Bollywood and glamour here.

 

Live updates : Latest Bollywood and Entertainment News June 14

  • June 14, 2019 8:01 AM (IST)

    Mira Kapoor shares Shahid Kapoor’s unbelievable 16 years challenge

    base and has emerged as a new fashion icon. The couple keeps treating their fans with various insights into their personal lives from their romantic getaways to their kids- Misha and Zain. Fans love the chemistry between the two. Mira Kapoor is very active on social media and she makes sure that she treats her followers with quirky stuff daily. On Friday night, Mira shared a 16 Years Challenge featuring husband Shahid Kapoor.

    The star wife Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a before and after picture of husband Shahid Kapoor. The picture consists of a collage in which on one side there is a click of Shahid Kapoor from his early days of his debut film Ishq Vishq and on the other side is a click from the actor’s upcoming film Kabir Singh. The picture shared by Mira is a fan edit and she wrote, “16 year challenge”. Check out the post here-

    View this post on Instagram

    16 year challenge 🔥

    A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

  • June 14, 2019 8:01 AM (IST)

    Disha Patani gifted herself the most adorable thing on her 27th birthday. Check out

    Disha Patani welcomed this new member into her family on her birthday and also shared pictures and videos playing with it. The actress introduced and welcomed the kitty to her home by sharing a picture of the cute little ball of fur and captioned it saying, “Welcome to the family “keety”. Just when the actress treated her fans with the picture of her new friend, comments started flooding on her post with people wishing her on her birthday and complimenting on the cat. Interestingly, Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff was also one of the first few to leave a comment on Disha’s post and wrote, “Yaaaaaaayyyyyy keety!!!” along with some hearts. Check out the post here-

    View this post on Instagram

    Welcome to the family “keety” ❤️

    A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

