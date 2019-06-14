Latest Bollywood News June 14: Deepika shares Ranveer Singh’s BTS from film 83, Disha Patani welcomes new member

Latest Bollywood News June 14: Deepika Padukone has now joined the star cast of her next film 83 in London and has begun the shoot. The film also stars her husband Ranveer Singh in as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The actress shared a BTS from the sets of the film and called herself a supporting wife. On the other hand, Disha Patani who turned 27 yesterday welcomed a new member in her family with an adorable post. Also, Mira Kapoor shared husband Shahid Kapoor’s unbelievable 16 years challenge. However, her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter took away all the limelight. Veteran Bollywood diva Kirron Kher turns 64 today. Have a look at all the latest scoops from the world of Bollywood and glamour here.