Here's why director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was keen to cast Adil Hussain in Kabir Singh

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is glad that actor Adil Hussain agreed to be part of his first Hindi film "Kabir Singh". Vanga always wanted Adil, but producers weren't sure whether he would do a cameo. That's when he decided to meet him and explained to him why he was so important to the film. When the actor heard the script and his part in the film, he instantly agreed to do the film.

"Adil Hussain is a brilliant actor. When I planned to remake this film in Hindi, I was very sure that I wanted him to play the part," Vanga said in a statement.

"When I approached him, he was gracious enough to do it," he added.

Actor Shahid Kapoor will be seen as Dr. Kabir Rajveer Singh in the film, which is a remake of the popular Telugu movie "Arjun Reddy" that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Kiara Advani essays the role of a simple college girl named Preeti in the film.

The film has been shot in New Delhi, Mumbai and Mussoorie. The trailer got an exhilarating response from Shahid's fans who loved the angry side which came to life on screen.

Kabir Singh is slated to release on June 21, 2019.

