Film fest to pay tribute to Veeru Devgan, Girish Karnad

Veeru Devgan and Girish Karnad

A film festival is set to pay homage to Indian cinema's noted names Veeru Devgan, actor-filmmaker Kader Khan, Mrinal Sen and Girish Karnad.

The legacy of the legends will be remembered at the 10th edition of the Jagran Film Festival, where two movies of each of them will be screened.

Its 'Homage' section will have filmmaker Rohit Shetty in-conversation with film critic Rajeev Masand on Veeru Devgan, whom Shetty regarded as a 'guru', at Siri Fort Auditorium on July 20.

JFF will begin in Delhi from July 18 and will travel through Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore and Bhopal. The festival will culminate on September 29 in Mumbai.