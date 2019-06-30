Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s hard-hitting drama shows significant increase in numbers

This Friday saw the release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s crime-drama Article 15 directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film earned Rs 5.02 crore on the box-office on its opening day. As per the early estimates, Khurrana’s cop-drama has managed to earn a decent number of around Rs 8 crore on its second day at the box-office, which makes up its total to around Rs 13.02 crore.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has become the actor’s second biggest opener after Badhaai Ho. Talking about the film’s business, it is raking in the moolah in metros and getting a considerable chunk is coming in from the high-end multiplexes. He further said that considering the positive critic reviews that the film is getting, it might see growth on Sunday.

#Article15 has a decent Day 1... Gathered speed towards evening shows, after a dull start in the morning... Should witness an upward trend/substantial growth on Day 2... Metros are driving the biz and high-end multiplexes will contribute largely... Fri ₹ 5.02 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2019

The film’s screening has been suspended in Kanpur following protests by a religious group who entered the Inox multiplex and Sapna Palace theatres on Friday and shouted slogans against the filmmaker. The cinema hall owner said, "The film started with almost full shows but we cannot risk damage to property by fringe mobs. The police have not shown any interest in giving us adequate security. We have informed the distributors and the film will not be screened in Kanpur."

Meanwhile, the actor is happy with the critic’s appreciation and the first-day collection of the film and took to his Instagram account to thank everyone for giving the film a thumbs up. Check out his posts here:

Ayushmann plays the role of a police officer in Article 15 which is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution and shows the reality of caste discrimination in our country. The film also has Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles.

