Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana's film all set to hit Rs 50 crore mark

Anubhav Sinha's directorial venture Article 15 continues to maintain a steady grip at the box office on its tenth day. Having raked in Rs 4 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.35 crore on Sunday, the Article 15 box office collection is all set to cross the Rs 50 crore mark, according to trade analyast Taran Adarsh. The Article 15 box office collection has been incredible so far making the film a popular choice among the people. The first day Article 15 box office collection was recorded to be Rs 5.02 crore which was followed by a box office collection of Rs 7.25 crore on its second day. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, Article 15 is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

"#Article15 braves new releases [#SpiderMan], holdover titles [#KabirSingh], cricket matches [#CWC19] and torrential rains, yet stays strong... Nears ₹ 50 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 2.65 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 46.21 cr. India biz", Taran Adarsh announced Article 15 Box Office Collection on Instagram.

Furthermore, he wrote, "#Article15 biz at a glance Week 1: ₹ 34.21 crWeekend 2: ₹ 12 cr Total: ₹ 46.21 cr India biz".

The storyline for the socio-political drama film, Article 15, has been inspired from true life events, including 2014 Badaun gang rape and 2016 Una flogging incident. Ayushmann Khurrana, the protagonist, is plays a police officer in the film. Article 15 is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha and also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in significant roles.