Anshuman Jha met real policemen to prep for 'Blademan'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anshuman Jha to play a real-life serial killer for Ashvin Kumar's next

Actor Anshuman Jha, who is known for his notable work in Indian films and theater. The 33-year-old actor has been rated as one of the top ten Bollywood actors of 2010 by Rediff. He has been widely applauded by critics and audiences for his film LSD and Fugly.

He will be seen as a real-life serial killer 'Blademan' in the film "Midnight Delhi", met policemen in the capital to prepare for his role.

"Midnight Delhi", directed by Rakesh Rawat, is a real-life crime story of the notorious Delhi serial killer, who went on a rampage by using disposed surgical blades to attack innocent women and was later arrested for his crimes.

For the role, Anshuman flew to the national capital to meet some Delhi Police officers who were associated with the case.

Other than researching for the role over the Internet, Anshuman wanted to have first-hand information to understand the behavior and body language of the character.

He said in a statement: "Just like the psycho serial killer in mini-series 'Abhay' was well sketched by Ken Ghosh and Charit who wrote the script, Pradeep in 'Midnight Delhi' is very well layered. All the research that I did, including speaking to the Delhi police officials and reading, researching about him, helps with the facts.

"But eventually an actor's imagination is one's biggest tool. Playing bad is a lot more fun as an artist because you get to imagine more."

Anshuman was recently seen in No Fathers In Kashmir which was Oscar nominee Ashvin Kumar's directorial. The film was critically acclaimed by the audience.