Anupam Kher takes scooter ride to surprise Akshay Kumar in Pattaya; Sooryavanshi actor's reaction is pure gold

Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher

Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher are quite close friends. The two actors have worked together in several films including Special 26, Baby and others often take out time from their hectic schedule to spend some fun moments with each other. Currently, both Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar are in Pattaya. While the Holiday actor is in the picturesque town to shoot for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Anupam is there for some unknown reasons.

However, Anupam didn't miss to drop by Akshay's hotel in Pattaya to see him. He even turned into vlogger sharing a glimpse of his journey on scooter taxi. Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, ''This is what I did last night in Pattaya, Thailand. Took a scooter taxi to meet my friend @akshaykumar . It was great fun and adventurous. Enjoy the ride with me." Reacting to his friend's sweet gesture, Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, ''Trust you to do something so spontaneous my friend, took me completely by surprise and a very pleasant one Big hug''.

Trust you to do something so spontaneous my friend, took me completely by surprise and a very pleasant one 😁 Big hug https://t.co/ZH9drTtJWa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 6, 2019

This is for the first time Akshay is collaborating with Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi is the fourth film of his cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. Katrina is playing the leading lady in Sooryavanshi. Akshay even shared a couple of pictures from his shoot giving us adrenaline rush with his daredevil stunts.

The shooting of Sooryavanshi began in May in Mumbai. After wrapping Thailand schedule, the action drama will be shot in Hyderabad and Goa. Sooryavanshi will tentatively have Eid 2020 release but now as Salman Khan and Ali Bhatt's Inshallah has already booked the festive date, makers will most probably shift their release.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has some interesting projects in the pipeline including Good News and Laxxmi Bomb.