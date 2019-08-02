Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar dubs Mission Mangal's special Sindoor promo in Marathi

Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood will be next seen in Mission Mangal. The movie starring Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nitya Menon, Sharman Joshi in the lead roles is set to release on August 15, 2019. The movie is directed by Jagan Shakti. The trailer of the movie has gained much appreciation all over the Nation. Recently, a new promo 'Sindoor' of the movie got released. Released in Hindi, Akshay Kumar has dubbed the promo in Marathi.

Akshay Kumar's voice can be heard in the promo quite clearly. He tweeted, "Jitna uncha ho asmaan, yeh sindoor utni door tak jaayega! Here’s celebrating the women of India who make dreams come true!"

A few days ago, a new song of Mission Mangal was released, 'Dil Mein Mars Hai' The song is based on the moment when the scientists join hands to send the craft to Mars. Mission Mangal is based on the story of true events. However, some fictional changes have been made in the movie.

Watch the trailer of Mission Mangal

Also Read: Khandaani Shafakhana Movie Review: Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah try their best to lift a limp film

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here for Lifestyle Updates| Latest Bollywood Photos