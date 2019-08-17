Ajay Devgn to kickstart Neeraj Pandey's Chanakya in Dubai

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in rom-com De De Pyaar De is collaborating with Neeraj Pandey's film Chanakya. The actor will begin the shooting of this socio-political drama by October in Dubai. This Neeraj Pandey directorial is said to be a modern adaptation of the teachings of Chanakya. The long schedule in Dubai will be followed by a stint in Azerbaijan.

As per a report in mid-day, Ajay Devgn plays the role of a strategist of a leading political party. ''Ajay will begin Chanakya after he completes the first schedule of the Amit Sharma-directed movie that rolls on August 19. Currently, Neeraj is adding the finishing touches to his script. The plan is to begin the shoot in Dubai, followed by a stint in Azerbaijan. Said to be inspired by current affairs, the socio-political drama sees Ajay as a shrewd strategist who is the brain behind a leading political party. The movie will draw parallels between his administrative style and that of the 4th century master tactician,'' a trade source told mid-day.

Meanwhile, Ajay has several projects in the pipeline including his ambitious film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. The period drama also features Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in important roles. It is slated to release on February 10, 2020. He is also currently busy shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra.