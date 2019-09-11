After Chhichhore, Sajid Nadiadwala signs Nitesh Tiwari for another film

Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to collaborate again with director Nitesh Tiwari after their latest Chhichhore, which garnered favourable reviews. Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, opened to mixed response last week, however, the movie is being loved by audience.

"Working with Nitesh once again is a treat. He is a very accomplished director and now once again we are ready to tell the audience a new story. We have a similar bonding point that we listen and then we decide. Let's see how things unfold in the future," Nadiadwala said in a statement.

The producer said he is happy with the success of Chhichhore. "Nitesh and I had met long back even before Dangal released to discuss if there's any story in the pipeline. That time Chhichhore was just a one-liner and now its winning hearts all over. It's been a commendable journey for both of us," he added.

Nitesh is also excited to work again with Chhichhore producer. “The best thing about Sajid sir as a producer is that he understands his audience and therefore provides them a bouquet of content, all different from each other, which is what any producer must do. Sajid sir told me to just follow my vision and leave everything else to him. That allowed me to focus only on my work,'' DNA quoted Nitesh.

(With PTI inputs)