Happy Diwali 2021: Celebrate festival of lights in Bhojpuri style with these epic songs 

The festival of lights, Diwali is here which means it's time to dive into the spirit of festivities and enjoy your time with friends and family. As you huddle together for card parties and celebrations, one thing that is really important is to set the mood right. Apart from good food and unique decor, all that you need is a good playlist of songs. And apart from classic Bollywood songs, this year why not go for something different and peppy. Along with Galla Goodiyaan and Maahi Ve, let's dance to the tunes of some of the most loved Bhojpuri songs.

You need not worry as we have got you covered with this one. Here we bring to you some of the most fun filled Bhojpuri songs which will make your Diwali super fun and exciting.

Bhojpuri Happy Diwali

Patakha Par Chapa

Khesari Lal Yadav's Rato Rato Diwali

Raja Ghare Chalaiti

Padaka Mudi Pe Phorbe

Jalaye Deep Ghar Ghar by Priyanka Pandey