Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has most adorable birthday wish for her mother (In Pics)

The popular Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who is currently seen in the role of a daayan in Nazar,  took to social media to wish her mother Ira Biswas a very happy birthday.

New Delhi Published on: July 17, 2019 18:52 IST
Monalisa, the Bhojpuri sensation, is trending on the internet today for all the adorable reasons. The popular Bhojpuri actress, who is currently seen in the role of a daayan in Nazar,  took to social media to wish her mother Ira Biswas a very happy birthday. Monalisa shared several pictures of herself and her gorgeous mother on the special occasion. Looking at the photos, we can surely see where does Monalisa gets her beautiful looks and features from!

Taking to her Instagram account, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas wrote, "Happy Birthday “Maa”Amar shundori Maa... Amar Shob kichu .#happybirthday #maa #loveyou @ira.biswas".

Furthermore, the actress shared stunning pictures of herself on Wednesday. Dressed to kill in black and grey dress, Monalisa wished her fans a very good morning in the most sizzling manner.

Monalisa who has worked in over 200 films such as Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage hogged the limelight of national media with the 10th season of Bigg Boss. Though she didn't become the winner, Monalisa definitely won hearts. She grabbed eyeballs by tying the knot with her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput during her stint in the Bigg Boss house on the national television. She has also participated in celebrity dance show Nach Baliye.

