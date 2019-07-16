Image Source : YOUTUBE Latest Sapna Choudhary's Saawan Gaana Bhole Ka Swag breaks the internet, watch Jai Mahakal song

Sapna Choudhary latest Haryanvi Song: The auspicious season of Saawan is all set to begin from Thursday and, several celebrities have begun offering their prayer to Lord Shiva. The month of Saawan 2019 falls on July 17 this year and, Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary has recently released her latest song Bhole Ka Swag, which has taken the internet by storm now. In the latest Haryanvi Gaana Bhole Ka Swag, Sapna Choudhary can be seen singing praises for Lord Shiva in a modern avatar.

Sapna Choudhary song

The Mahakal song, which was shared by one of the Sapna Choudhary fan pages on Instagram, has got everyone grooving. "Jai Mahakal

New Song released on Sonotek. Go & watch full song & link also available in story #sapnachaudhary #sapnachoudhary #haryanvi #savan #mahadev #mahakaal", the caption says.

Bigg Boss 11's dancing queen Sapna Choudhary has showcased her entirely different avatar in the song. Sapna is usually seen in gorgeous Patiala suits in her dance videos but in this latest song, the dancer is all glammed up and looks, like a million dollars. The new Haryanvi song Bhole Ka Swag

has been crooned by Jonny Sufi. Watch Latest Sapna Choudhary's Saawan Gaana Bhole Ka Swag here:

The Haryanvi dancing queen Sapna Choudhary rose to fame with Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal, Solid Body, Tu Cheez Lajwaab. Her dance moves are hot, sensuous and very energetic. Her concerts are called Ragini in Haryana. It is a traditional way to get entertained by various performers.