Saturday, March 12, 2022
     
Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in as UP CM for second time likely after Holi

March 12, 2022
Image Source : PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath arrives for celebrations at the BJP office following their win in Assembly polls, in Lucknow.

Yogi Adityanath may take oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for his second consecutive term after Holi which falls on March 18, according to reports.

He is also expected to visit Delhi and meet PM Modi, BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday.

After a massive win for the saffron party in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Yogi Adityanath will also meet party workers involved in the management of elections to thank them and boost their morale.

