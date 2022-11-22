Tuesday, November 22, 2022
     
Live tv
search
elections
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can Jignesh Mevani defeat BJP again in Vadgam?

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can Jignesh Mevani defeat BJP again in Vadgam?

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Jignesh Mevani, who won the last assembly election as an Independent candidate from Vadgam, is contesting from Congress, it would be interesting to see whether voters will support him again or not.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Ahmedabad Published on: November 22, 2022 19:35 IST
All eyes would be on Jignesh Mevani
Image Source : INDIA TV All eyes would be on Jignesh Mevani

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Vadgam is one of the 182 Gujarat Legislative Assembly constituencies. It is located in Banaskantha district and it is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes. Traditionally, the Vadgam assembly constituency sees a direct fight between Congress and BJP. But, in 2017 assembly election, Independent leader Jignesh Mevani, who is one of prime Dalit leaders in Gujarat, changed the equation and won the seat.

Mevani factor changed the rule of game in 2017

Seeing Mevani’s popularity among backward communities, AAP and Congress, surprisingly, withdrew their candidates, which helped him to beat BJP candidate Vijaykumar Chakravarti. Menavi received 95,497 votes with 50.79% vote share over BJP’s Chakravarti who got 75,801 votes with 40.32% vote share.

History of Vadgam Constituency:

             Year,          Name,         Party

  • 2007 Fakir Vaghela Bharatiya Janata Party
  • 2012 Manilal Vaghela Congress
  • 2017 Jignesh Mevani Independent

Vadgam Taluka, Palanpur Taluka, Hathidra, Kumpar, Godh, Dhandha, Khasa, Hoda, Galwada, Sagrosana, Bhagal (Jagana),Manaka, Gola, Merwada (Ratanpur), Vagda, Jagana, Vasna (Jagana), Badarpura (Kalusana), Saripada, Patosan, Salla, Sasam, Takarwada, Tokariya, Sedrasana, Kamalpur, Fatepur, Semodra, Asmapura (Gola), Dhelana, Kharodiya, Jasleni, Badargadh, Kanodar (CT) fall in Bharuch constituency.

The constituency has total 290,756 electorates and it falls in Patan Lok Sabha constituency which is represented by BJP MP Bharatsinhji Dabhi Thakor.

Candidates for assembly election 2022:

  • AAP- Dalpat Bhatiya
  • BJP- Manilal Vaghela
  • Congress- Jignesh Mevani

Clearly, Congress has the upper hand as Jignesh Mevani is very popular in the region and with his induction in the grand old party, there is a strong chance that voters will be shifted towards Congress.

Vote for Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held on 1 and 5 December 2022 in two phases, to elect 182 members of 15th Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

Click here for latest update on Gujarat Assembly Election

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Latest News