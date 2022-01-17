Will Akhilesh, Mayawati, Priyanka contest UP polls? BJP's swipe at Opposition

Monday, January 17, 2022
     
With less than a month to go for UP elections, BJP asked former CMs Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, and also Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "are they going to contest elections and or have decided not to due to fear of losing in polls?"

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2022 14:56 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath at
Image Source : PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the BJP office in New Delhi.

Taking a swipe at opposition in Uttar Pradesh, BJP on Monday said that its chief minister Yogi Adityanath is going to contest from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections asking Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to tell people from where are they going to contest in the forthcoming polls.

With less than a month to go for UP elections, BJP asked former CMs Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, and also Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, "are they going to contest elections and or have decided not to due to fear of losing in the polls?"

Further slamming the opposition, BJP's UP unit took to Twitter and said, "after 18 years, a sitting CM of UP is going to contest elections."

Talking about SP and BSP CMs or CM candidates, BJP said, "forget about them contesting the election, they wouldn't even visit Noida just for the sake of retaining power."

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 is going to be held in 7 phases beginning from February 10, while counting of votes will take place on March 10.

