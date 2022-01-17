Punjab polls: AAP to announce chief ministerial candidate tomorrow, confirms Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab polls to be announced on Tuesday: Kejriwal

Highlights Kejriwal had earlier asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred CM candidate

Kejriwal had also said he wanted Bhagwant Mann's name to be declared as CM candidate

The name of the party's chief ministerial candidate will be announced at 12 pm tomorrow

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will announce its chief ministerial candidate for Punjab assembly polls on Tuesday, confirmed Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. Earlier on January 13, Kejriwal had asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred chief ministerial candidates and launched a mobile number for the purpose.

Kejriwal had then said that though he had wanted party MP Bhagwant Mann's name to be declared as the chief ministerial candidate, the latter insisted that the people of Punjab should make this decision.

"The name of the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab assembly elections will be announced tomorrow at 12 noon," Kejriwal told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

The AAP national convenor had in June 2021 said that the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls would be from the Sikh community and that entire Punjab would be proud of its choice.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats is scheduled for February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Goa Election: 'Only if AAP fails to secure majority..': Kejriwal's condition for post-poll coalition